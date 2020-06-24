Crews work to rebuilt Virginia 116 in Franklin County

Crews have been installing soil nails into the roadbed for stabilization on Virginia 116 in Wirtz, following the road damage due to flooding rains in late May. The Virginia Department of Transportation said this process launches steel rods into the slope to secure it. Once the slope is stable, stone and fill will be used to replace the roadbed. Then Virginia 116 will be repaved, and striped, and the guardrail will be replaced. Expected completion is early September, according to VDOT officials.

