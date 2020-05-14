Statewide the number of COVID-19 cases may be trending downward, but Franklin County has seen five new cases in less than a week.
Franklin County was up to 25 cases on May 7 with the diagnosis of a man in his 50s with unknown exposure. Since then, five more people been diagnosed, according to data from the West Piedmont Heath District.
Two cases were identified May 10 and May 11, respectively, a woman in her 20s with known exposure to the virus and a man in his 50s with unknown exposure.
On May 12, a woman in her 50s with known exposure to the virus was identified by VDH as COVID-19 positive.
Two deaths have been reported in the health district, so far, one in Henry County and one in Franklin County. Nancy Bell, West Piedmont Population Health Manager, said the Franklin County death occured April 24 but was not immediately reported to the health district. She said no further details would be released.
As of May 14, Virginia had identified 27,813 cases of COVID-19 with nearly 3,600 hospitalizations and more than 950 deaths.
