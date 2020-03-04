By JASON DUNOVANT
With reports of gunmen in businesses, schools and other public places becoming commonplace, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is working to educate the community on what to do in an active shooter situation. The department held two classes Feb. 27 at The Franklin Center that focused on how to respond and how to help others.
Randy Campbell and Micheal Mavredes, both instructors with the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, led the free, four-hour course. Campbell instructed participants using the avoid, deny, defend strategy, developed by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center at Texas State University in 2004, while Mavredes provided tips on how to help others who may be injured during an attack.
The avoid, deny, defend strategy teaches civilians how to be aware of their surroundings to avoid an active shooter situation, how to find ways to deny access to shooters when caught in a situation and how to defend themselves as a last resort. Campbell provided real-life examples of the avoid, deny defend strategy by going over past active shooter situations.
If a shooting were to take place, Mavredes provided tips on how to help those who are injured. He said on average, it takes three minutes before officers arrive on a scene during an attack. If a bullet were to hit a person’s artery, they could bleed out in as little as two minutes.
“Do you see the problem here?” Mavredes asked the class.
Even when officers arrive, Mavredes said their first goal is to find and stop the shooter to prevent more people from getting hurt or killed. Officers can’t always stop to help an injured person when they are locating a shooter and EMS can’t get to a scene until it is cleared by officers.
Mavredes provided each person in the class with a tourniquet and instructed everyone how to use it. He also gave tips on how to stop bleeding if someone is shot in the abdomen and how to clear an airway to help a person breathe.
Campbell said it benefits law enforcement when the community is prepared for an active shooter situation. He praised the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for holding multiple classes in recent years to educate the public. “They are one of the most progressive agencies in the state,” he said.
The sheriff’s office invited several teachers and administrators from Franklin County Public Schools to the two Feb. 27 classes. Campbell encouraged all schools and area businesses to take the course and added that an active shooter situation is something no one wants to prepare for, but can be necessary.
“The only thing harder than preparing or planning for an emergency is explaining why you didn’t,” Campbell said.
