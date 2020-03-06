“Nashville” star Charles Esten is returning to The Harvester Performance Center on April 1.
“I am coming back to The Harvester; it’s been a couple years now, but I was there once before and loved every minute of it,” Esten said.
Known for his role as Deacon Claybourne on the hit show “Nashville,” Esten played to the crowd in Rocky Mount along with his then co-star Clare Bowen, who played Scarlett O’Conner in 2017.
Esten grew up in Alexandria and attended T.C. Williams High School before moving on to William & Mary College, where he met his wife of 29 years, Patty.
He said he enjoys playing for Virginia crowds. “Of course you tend to get partial to a place when it fills up and has a great night,” he said laughing. “I just recall having such a great time there.”
The intimate set-up at the downtown Rocky Mount venue is something Esten said he enjoyed as well.
“I am a guy who is all about connection; there are some artists who are all about perfection and can make that live event where they don’t miss a note and everything is exactly perfect,” he said. “Because I don’t have a shot at that I have always focused more on connection and trying to build some kind of a relationship with the audience by the time the night is done we are all in it together.”
A former star of “Whose Line is it Anyway,” Esten said he doesn’t like for his shows to be too scripted and enjoys interacting with the audience.
Esten said fans of the TV show can expect to hear some of his favorite songs from “Nashville,” in addition to his original music.
“I feel very blessed I got to be on that show for six years and perhaps more than anything, that I got to sing those songs,” Esten said. “Every week I got a new song in the mail with a song I would be singing on the show and just about every single time I was like ‘Oh I can’t wait to sing this.’ They are just great songs and they all hold up and I look forward to singing Deacon songs for a long time.”
Spoiler alert: Esten’s favorite song from the show was “A Life That’s Good,” so fans can expect to hear him perform that song. He explained that song was one of the first time Deacon sang with his daughter, Maddie, in the show and was performed in other pivotal moments in the show, including the final episode.
Esten set a world record by releasing 54 original singles in 54 weeks and many of those songs will be a part of his show as well. He explained he wasn’t able to tour as much due to filming the show, but he was able to record each week allowing him to release new music.
The April 1 show is part of his “A Road and a Radio” tour, named after his most recent release. He described his music as country with a rock edge to it.
He said his music is personal, and he always tells show-goers, “Get ready because you are going to get to know me a whole lot, and I hope you get to know you.”
If you go: Who: Charles Esten withStephanie Owens
Where: The Harvester Performance Center, 450 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
When: April 1, 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Cost: General admission is $42 (plus fees) and gold section costs $62 (plus fees).
For more: Visit harvester-music.com.
