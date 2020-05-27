In the May 20 article “Supervisors OK rules for short-term rentals,” Union Hall District representative Tommy Cundiff was incorrectly listed as voting to deny a special-use permit for a short-term rental on Strawberry Banks Drive in Moneta.
Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith, Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell and Blue Ride District representative Tim Tatum voted to deny the special use permit.
Cundiff, Rocky Mount District representative Mike Carter and Snow Creek District representative and Board Chairman Leland Mitchell all voted against the motion. Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson was absent for the meeting.
