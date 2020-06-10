The intersection of North Main Street and Pell Avenue was alive with the sounds of music, laughter, shouts of unity and blaring horns Saturday as nearly 200 people gathered to protest systemic racism and hatred.
Alexis Mills of Rocky Mount organized a Black Lives Matter protest in an effort to bring awareness and in hopes of spurring change within the justice system.
“I saw that people had begun creating protests around town and I have been so busy and haven’t been able to attend any of them,” Mills said. “I saw that other cities were having protests and I thought, even though we’re small, we can still come together to make a difference.”
Mills, who is 16 and a rising senior at Franklin County High School, organized the protest with help from her mother, Brandy Dudley, other members of her family and community members who donated water and snacks.
“I am grateful to the community for pitching in to make this into a community project,” Mills said. “My hope is that people can recognize that black lives really, truly do matter and there can be some reform within the justice system for the things that have happened to black people, unproportionate to white people and to any other race. I wanted to show people that even the little communities care. It’s not just the big cities where these things happen. Small communities care about change, too.”
Saturday’s demonstration follows the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed during a police arrest in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd died after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, used his knee to kneel on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and lying face-down on the street.
Since then, hundreds of protests have taken place in cities across the United States and in other countries – some of them turning violent, destructive and deadly.
Bridgette Craighead, a cosmetology student from Rocky Mount, and her cousin Katosha Poindexter, organized a protest in Rocky Mount last week, which was entirely peaceful and included a block party-type atmosphere and dancing with Rocky Mount police.
Craighead attended Saturday’s protest in support of Mills.
“She’s standing up for a good cause, and I have to be here for her,” Craighead said. “I feel like I’m a role model since me and my cousin took the initiative to bring a peaceful protest to Rocky Mount. We have this young queen following behind us and we have to help boost her confidence.”
Craighead said she is hoping for more peaceful protests to take place around the community.
“I’m hoping we can really make a mark and be an example for other people around the nation who are protesting,” she said. “You don’t have to loot and riot and tear your stuff up. This is our home. We love our home. I love Franklin County and I would never do anything to hurt her. If anything, I want to help build her up and spread love and unite us all together.”
Saturday’s protest saw people of all races, ages and genders standing along the street together holding uplifting signs and chanting messages of hope and awareness.
Protester Morgan Lietz traveled from Moneta to attend.
“It’s not fair that any person has to live like this,” Lietz said. “We’re all equal. We’re all created equally. We need to be loud. We need to make a difference.”
Ken and Michelle McCarthy of Rocky Mount said they feel that the current protests differ from past protests in the diversity of the crowd.
“This time’s different,” Michelle McCarthy said. “You see more of everyone coming together. It’s time. It’s past time.”
Rocky Mount protester Larry Pritchett remembered marching in the Martin Luther King Jr. protest in Martinsville in 1963. He said he was proud to be a part of Rocky Mount’s protest Saturday.
“This is a piece of history,” he said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen in the next 20 years, but we can say in our generation, we were a part of this.”
Another protester, Tanner Hale of Rocky Mount, has biracial children and said he attended the demonstration Saturday to protest the mistreatment of all races. Hale said he grew up in the projects as the only white kid in his neighborhood. He said he has experienced racism from both whites and blacks.
“My children are not a threat because of their skin tone,” he said. “Nobody here today is a threat. I understand everything from both sides and I’m here to make sure my children will have a future and not be treated differently because their paperwork says ‘other.’ You have good and bad people in every profession, every job and every race. It comes down to the fact that everybody’s life matters.”
Motorists passing by the protesters Saturday seemed to agree as countless drivers honked their horns in support and waved as they drove by.
One passerby saw the protesters and decided to bring cases of water.
“They’re out here serving a purpose and bringing unity together very peacefully,” said Angelina McCauley of Rocky Mount. “That touched my heart.”
Pizzas and more cases of water were donated by members of the Rocky Mount Police Department, who showed full support of the county’s protesters.
