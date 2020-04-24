By JASON DUNOVANT
The haunting sound of millions of cicadas is expected to return to the area in the coming weeks. The 17-year cicada is scheduled to begin emerging in much of Southwest Virginia next month.
Cicadas appear in different locations throughout the years depending on the brood. This year’s brood, Brood IX, will show up in counties from far Southwest Virginia to as far east as Pittsylvania County and as far north as Alleghany County, according to a guide from the Virginia Cooperative Extension.
While Franklin and Pittsylvania counties are included as areas that will see Brood IX, Bedford County is not expected to catch the full brunt of the cicada appearance. Bedford County was last visited by cicadas in 2013 when Brood II emerged in the area. The brood appeared in much of Central Virginia and is expected to return in 2030.
Carol Haynes, a family consumer science agent with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, said it is not known exactly where the boundary between the two broods is and how much territory they may share. There is no way of knowing exactly where they will emerge around Smith Mountain Lake, and if the brood stretches into parts of Bedford County until they start appearing next month.
Cicadas are expected to stick around for just a few weeks, likely hitting their peak around early June. Haynes said most of the cicadas will be gone by July.
The most likely damage caused by the cicadas will be to ornamental and hardwood trees, according to the Virginia Cooperative Extension guide. Oaks are commonly attacked but those with the most damage will be newly planted fruit and ornamental trees such as apple, dogwood, peach, hickory, cherry and pear. Pines and other conifers are not commonly attacked.
The Virginia Cooperative Extension recommends covering newly planted trees with fine netting to keep cicadas from reaching the small twigs. Egg-laying by the female cicadas can cause significant damage to them.
Haynes warned against using insecticide to control the cicadas. She said it should not be applied to blooming trees and plants since it could kill pollinating insects. She recommended using a water hose to spray them off.
While they may be difficult to look at, cicadas are not harmful, and Haynes said the insects do not bite. Cicadas can even be removed from foliage by hand.
The insects are also a tasty treat for birds and other wildlife. Multiple fishing guides also report that cicadas are an excellent bait for bass fishing, giving anglers yet another excuse to head out on the water this summer.
