By LEIGH PROM
In light of COVID-19, Father Mark White of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rocky Mount and of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville, recently said, “We need our faith more than ever.”
White said his parish is struggling and not being able to celebrate Mass is painful for everyone. Still, the church has been open and continues to meet through the use of technology such as Facebook and YouTube.
White wants people to know he is available for confession and other needs they may have. The church has been ministering to others online and by phone. Easter dinners have been given to families in need.
Additionally, more than 100 children are receiving religious education through their teachers who prepared lesson plans.
Parishioner Brenda Maas has been following Father Mark live on YouTube. Despite how traditions and rituals have had to change, Maas said, “I’m excited to find a closeness to God in my heart. I feel his presence in a new and vibrant way.”
Looking ahead to Easter Sunday, Maas said, “This is going to be the best Easter ever — no social distancing with Christ.”
The priest is available at St. Francis of Assisi on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and may be reached through the church office at 483-9591. There’s also more information about the Holy Week schedule and church information at www.francis-of-assisi.org.
Mill Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Henry is another church that is reaching its congregation and community in a new way, including on Easter Sunday. At 11 a.m., this will be the church’s third Sunday to offer drive-in church. Attendees remain in their cars and tune their radios to 88.9 FM.
The church began using radio broadcasting after Gov. Ralph Northam issued regulations limiting public gatherings to 10 or less due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The church has no plans to use the internet for services as most of its congregation is older, according to pastor Barry Cundiff.
Cundiff’s wife, Carol, said the response to drive-in church has been “pretty good,” with more than 20 cars each over the last two weeks. Carol Cundiff said church members have been keeping in touch with one another, especially the elderly. She said the church wants to know of people’s needs.
“So far, everybody’s been hanging in there,” she said.
Franklin Heights Church will also hold a drive-in church service for Easter Sunday at 11 a.m. This will mark the third drive-in service for the church since the pandemic began. Those attending can tune their radios to WYTI 1570 AM/104.5 FM. The service also will live-stream the service via Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. More information is at www.franklinheights.org.
“I don’t know if we’ll ever go back to church as we know it,” said Rob Flint, the church’s music and worship pastor. “It’s a brand new world for all of us. We’re having to reinvent ourselves on the fly.”
Not being able to gather in person has been a challenge, he said, but online streaming has provided an opportunity for many to “attend” church who might not otherwise.
Flint said Franklin Heights Church is looking for ways to help others in the community.
Meals are being packed and handed out to residents in need. The “Stitching with a Mission” team is providing hundreds of masks for people in the community. A team of volunteers is calling seniors and shut-ins to make sure their needs are being met.
“We find holes that need plugging and are jumping in to fill them,” Flint said. “We are praying. Perhaps this the start of a great revival.”
Pastor Matthew Ricks of Rocky Mount Christian Church and facilitator of Franklin County’s Ministerial Association, has been talking with other pastors and people in ministry about the opportunities and challenges they are facing in dealing with COVID-19. He said he’s found some similarities.
“We’re all trying to find new ways to do old things,” Ricks said. “We’re making use of technology such as Facebook, YouTube and Zoom to communicate with our parishioners and to share the good news of our faith. Many of the pastors I’ve spoken with look forward to carrying these new practices into ministry when things hopefully return to some semblance of normal. We’ve learned a lot about how we can be the church without its four walls, and that’s exciting.”
