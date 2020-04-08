By JASON DUNOVANT
Chaos Mountain Brewery in Callaway is one local business learning to adapt to the changing regulations that have come with the recent pandemic. Most recently, the brewery began delivering its products to several locations in the region, including Rocky Mount and Westlake.
The tasting room at Chaos Mountain Brewery has been empty following recent orders by Gov. Ralph Northam. Before that, brewery owner Joe Hallock said most weekends, when they have a live band, there could be as many as 125 paying customers.
The tasting room closure has taken a financial hit for the brewery, but Hallock said they are able to weather it slightly better than other breweries that are experiencing as much as an 80% loss in sales. Hallock said their profits are down about 40% thanks to distributors that get their line of beers in stores around the state.
To make up for the loss in revenue and to bring their products to the customers who want them, Hallock said Chaos started its delivery service last month. In addition to Westlake, deliveries are made to Rocky Mount and Roanoke.
“We’ve had a really good response,” Hallock said of his first few weeks delivering.
Customers are asked to go the Chaos website to place orders, which are then packed into a van and taken to one of the locations for customer pickup.
Every Tuesday and Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. staff from Chaos Mountain Brewery park at the entrance of Sunken City Brewery and wait for customers to pick up their orders. Deliveries are made to the Wood Grains parking log in downtown Rocky Mount on Mondays and Thursdays and to Roanoke on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.
Hallock said he is only able to deliver products that have been ordered and purchased in advance. There is a limit of four cases per customer, but customers can also order kegs.
More information on Chaos Mountain Brewery is available at chaosmountainbrewing. com.
