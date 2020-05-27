Seniors are getting a little dose of artistic happiness delivered right to their door.
Solutions That Empower People (STEP) Inc., the Franklin County Department of Social Services and District 37 Probation and Parole have teamed up to bring seniors a smile during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because many seniors are quarantined at home or in assisted living facilities, Kris Landrum, STEP’s marketing and communications director, said it is important for them to know people are thinking about them, thus Caring Cards was born.
Landrum said she proposed the idea during a virtual weekly meeting of the Senior Assistance Team, a collaboration of local nonprofits who are working together to assess the needs of Franklin County’s senior citizens during the pandemic.
“I saw an article in a Lynchburg newspaper about a group that was providing cards and poetry and artwork to their seniors, and I thought ‘what a great idea,’ ” Landrum said. “It’s one thing to make sure that they’ve got food and they’ve got supplies, but we all know a person’s health is impacted by the knowledge that somebody care’s about them and that somebody is thinking about them.”
Landrum said Holly D’Heron, family services supervisor, Adult Protective Services/Adult Services, Franklin County Department of Social Services, began to run point on the idea and Stephanie Coughlin, chief probation and parole officer, Probation and Parole, District 37, offered to involve parolees and probationers as a way to engage them in the community and provide service.
Coughlin said the opportunity to give back to others helps to build probationers’ self-esteem.
“There is a stigma in association with being on probation or with having been in trouble and our goal with the Virginia Department of Corrections is to help people re-enter the community successfully and in a positive manner,” she said. “So I thought this might be a good way of not only helping people during this critical time but also helping people who might not have the best self-esteem build that and have a positive and productive involvement in the community.”
Coughlin said people in the program have been excited to participate. Franklin County probationers and parolees were contacted by their parole officer and asked to participate by creating cards.
“What we did was we had the officers call people in their caseloads, they thought might be interested — people that they knew had talent for this kind of stuff,” Coughlin explained, adding they provided some art supplies for the volunteers. “The response has been phenomenal. We’ve been bringing in cards at least four days a week.”
All items are then quarantined in a sealed plastic bag for three days before distribution in an effort to protect recipients from any potential contamination. Coughlin said she has approximately 15 volunteers creating sun catchers and cards and some volunteers’ children have even drawn pictures for the cards.
The first 50-plus cards were delivered via STEP’s Meals on Wheels service, with more planned for delivery via the Department of Social Services.
“It’s been fun,” Landrum said. “It has been something we can do to bring smiles to everybody’s faces, not just the people who are getting them but those who are making them too.”
Franklin County has a large aging population, D’Heron said. According to the latest census data — 2018 estimates — approximately 23% of county residents are age 65 or older. She said it has been “heartwarming” to see people step up for seniors during the pandemic.
“It’s been amazing to see the community come together for seniors,” D’Heron said. “Some say they have had neighbors check on them more.”
Landrum said the group is seeking more participants to create cards for seniors. If anyone wishes to submit items, they can send them to Caring Cards, c/o STEP, Inc. 200 Dent St., Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
