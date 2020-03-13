Due to concerns arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, many area events are being canceled or postponed. Below is a list of events The Franklin News Post has been made aware of. It will be updated as cancellations come in.
March 13
Callaway Elementary School released a statement that due to a Franklin County Public Schools directive to cancel any large gatherings, effective today, the PTO March Madness Auction scheduled for Friday, March 13 will be postponed. A date is to be determined.
Dancing for a Cause, scheduled for March 13 has been canceled. Rescheduling the event is yet to be determined.
Healing Strides of Virginia's March 13 open house and Clydesdale event is canceled.
Smith Mountain Arts Council is postponing its Nashville Songwriters Coffeehouse scheduled for Friday March 13. Refunds are available or tickets will be good for rescheduled event. A date has not yet been announced.
Ribbon cutting for Deborah Ellis, ND CTN Green Compass Global Advocate has been postponed. A new date has not been determined.
March 14
Daily & Vincent scheduled for Saturday , March 14 has been canceled. Rescheduling the event is yet to be determined. Refund information was not yet available.
The Smart2Start Recruitment Fair scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. A new date will be announced as soon as scheduled. In the meantime, parents can still register online through STEP's Head Start page: https://www.stepincva.com/servi…/head-start-early-head-start or smart2start.org.
The Graham Nash show at the Harvester has been postponed until Nov. 7. Ticket holders for the sold-out show are asked to hold onto their tickets, which will be honored on the new date. For refunts, send information to info@harvester-music.com.
How to Get Out Of Debt in 9 Years or Less" workshop hosted by G. Meadows and 3:16 Consulting Group scheduled has been postponed. A new date has not yet been announced. Individual phone appointments are available by visiting https://x.ai/calendar/gmeadows-316consulting/intro.
Women's program at Booker T. Washington National Monument scheuled for Saturday, March 14 and Saturday, March 28 have been canceled.
March 17
Relay for Life of Franklin County's monthly meeting at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital has been canceled.
March 18
RVG gives will go one, but the in-person Smith Mountain Lake event SML Celebrates RVGives event scheduled for March 18 at the SML YMCA is canceled.
March 19
SML Regional Chamber of Commerce's Business After Hours event has been post-poned.
The Franklin County Cattleman's March meeting has been canceled because this group is a large group and for the safety and health of the members, the groups President Montie Brown has decided to not hold the meeting.
March 20
Ribbon cutting for Aqua Pros Pools and Spas has been post-poned.
Franklin County Public Schools will be closed to students as teachers will use the workday to prepare for extended disruption of classes due to COVID-19.
March21
The SML Lions Reverse Raffle scheduled for Saturday March 21, 2020 at the 4H Center has been canceled. Ticket purchasers will be contacted to arrange reimbursement.
March 22
Empty Bowls at Ferrum College has been canceled.
March 25
SML Regional Chamber of Commerce's Education Seminar has been post-poned.
March 26
SML Connects networking event has been post-poned.
April 1
Gamefest, the annual fundraiser, sponsored by the Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club, at Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta is canceled.
April 7
United Way of Southwest Virginia Impact Awards celebration has been postponed. A new date has not been determined.
April 11
The Jersey Girls Yard Sale that was to be held on April 11 with donation days of April 9 and 10 has been canceled.
April 18
Carilion Hospice of Franklin County is cancelling the Hotrods for Hospice Car Show on April 18. The event has not been rescheduled at this time.
Booker T. Washington National Monument 9th annual Legacy Dinner has been canceled.
April 24
Per Capps Home Building Center, the proposed date for Ladies Night scheduled for April 24 will now be tentative.
April 29
Moneta Garden Club Fashion Show Luncheon has been canceled.
