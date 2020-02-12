Submitted by Christine Arena
The Franklin County Public Library is inviting artists to enter original paintings in the upcoming art exhibit, “Moonshining the Arts: Reflections on Canvas.”
This year marks the centennial of the passage of federal Prohibition. Locally, Franklin County Moonshine Heritage Month is celebrated every April. The exhibit will be held April 4-25. Artists can be based anywhere — Franklin County residency is not required to submit entries. Criteria for entries includes:
Works must be original, 2-dimensional painting. Maximum size: 16 inches by 20 inches. Paintings must be framed and ready to hang. Entries must include entry forms, along with an entry fee of $30 ($15 for students). Entries are due by March 20.
For more information, visit conta.cc/399nryP or call Christine Arena, Franklin County Public Library, at 483-3098, ext. 2441.
