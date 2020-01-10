Submitted by Linda Stanley
Franklin County History Museum is selling 2020 calendars, which feature 24 Callaway stores in a 12-month format.
The stores are depicted in original artwork by Doug Minnix of Callaway. An easy-access legend in the back of the calendar allows quick location of the stores on a map. Each of the 24 stores – old and new – is identified by location and store owners and includes a bit of history.
One store, the Thomas F. “Sac” Helms Store on Five Mile Mountain Road, was operated by Sac and Lutie Helms from 1847 to 1921. It was operated by Lawrence Underwood during World War II, but has since been torn down.
Another one, the old Posey Webb store building, sometimes called the Jun and Virginia Webb Store, is still standing today.
Several of the old stores that are featured once housed post offices, adding to the calendar’s historical value.
Minnix completed the project as a fundraiser for Franklin County Historical Society.
The oversized, spiral bound calendars are suitable for wall hanging.
Copies are available at the museum at 460 South Main St. in Rocky Mount. They also are available at A&A Market and Auto Discount in Callaway.
For more information, contact the history museum at 483-1890.
