Callaway Elementary School will host its fifth annual “March Madness” live auction and dinner on Friday, March 13 in the school’s cafeteria. All auction proceeds will benefit the school and its students.
Auction items can be seen at auctionzip.com after entering auction ID number 33100, as well as on the school’s Facebook page.
The event is open to the public. The silent auction begins at 5 p.m. and food will be available at the firehouse. The live auction will begin at 7 p.m. The free kid’s zone for kids from pre-K through fifth grade will be open from 7 to 9 p.m.
Matthew Rutrough from Old Southwest Auctions, Inc., of Rocky Mount, is volunteering his services for the auction with all items being sold absolute and with no buyer’s premium. Cash, check and all major credit cards will be accepted at the auction.
