An 80-year-old caboose that had been sitting in the parking lot at Boones Mill’s marketplace since 2016 has finally been placed in its new home.
The caboose was moved June 24 to rest beside the train depot located near the town hall offices and marketplace.
“This has been a long time coming,” said Jerry Greene, a depot restoration committee member.
Brown and Son Towing took about an hour and a half to secure the 30,000 ton caboose and lift it onto a truck bed, before driving it a few yards to its new home. The towing company hoisted the flat bed onto two “trucks”— which are the wheels the caboose sits on. The committee obtained the trucks from a salvage yard in Roanoke.
The committee of volunteers also built the makeshift track section the caboose and trucks were placed on.
The caboose, made by Pittsburgh and West Virginia Railway in Pittsburgh in 1940, is only one of two left of its kind, said Boones Mill Town Council member and depot restoration committee member Mike Smith.
“The four window construction is what makes it unique,” Smith said. “There were only 15 built like that. Most cabooses have two windows on the sides.”
The N&W Class C-19 type caboose was used until cabooses were no longer used on trains.
Smith credited Linda Stanley, director of the Franklin County Historical Society, for obtaining the caboose for the town. He explained that the caboose was at Sontag Elementary School. Stanley knew it was there, no longer in use and mentioned it to Smith, who said the town would like to have it to display by the depot. He said the next thing he knew was someone was pulling into the town with the caboose—that was in 2016.
Smith said the caboose is a coup for the town to have not just because it is unique, but also because the committee plans to restore it to its former glory.
“A lot of people own cabooses, but many people turn it into something else,” Smith said. “We want to keep it as it originally was.”
Town council member Dale Fisher pointed to a rusted out spot on the bottom of the caboose and explained how he plans to sandblast it and rebuild that section. Greene said sandblasting, scraping and painting are planned for the outside of the railcar. Though the caboose was originally blue — a fact lost in all the rust that covers it — the committee plans to paint it red and have someone who can recreate the original writing on the side.
Fisher said he also has steps that will be welded to the end of the caboose as part of the restoration.
More of the same is planned for the inside in addition to replacing the seats that once carried passengers.
The committee has been hosting car shows and train shows as fundraisers for the depot restoration and caboose restoration. Grant money from the Virginia Department of Transportation has also been set aside for restoring the depot, but the money will not cover the restoration of the caboose.
