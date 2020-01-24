From STAFF REPORTS
The Town of Boones Mill hold its first state of the town address on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill at 25174 Virgil H. Goode Hwy. in Boones Mill.
Light refreshments will be served.
The idea was first proposed during the town’s Jan. 14 council meeting by Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick III. Boones Mill Mayor Ben Flora agreed adding
“It’s something we’ve never done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.