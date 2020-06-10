Colby Helms’ love of history and his Boones Mill roots led him to make his mark on the Boones Mill train depot.
The 17-year-old said he had been searching for a project to do to earn his Eagle Scout honors when he heard about a need at the depot for some bookshelves.
Boones Mill Town Council member Mike Smith said the town had received donated books about trains and history but had nowhere to place them in the depot.
Helms had learned of a poplar tree that had fallen in his cousin’s yard in Boones Mill and decided to make bookshelves out of the fallen tree. Wanting to keep the project as local as possible, he called upon a craftsman in Callaway to saw the wood into workable pieces.
“It’s a pure Franklin County bookshelf,” Helms said, adding that once the tree was sawed into workable pieces he cut them to size, planed the boards, sanded and stained them, assembling the pieces into a late 1800s-era bookshelf.
Smith said, as a former Boy Scout, who was just a few badges short of becoming an Eagle Scout himself, he is “proud” of Helms and his contribution to the depot. He added the bookshelf is a welcome addition to the depot and hopes visitors, including students, will come read and study the books.
“We thank him so much,” Smith said. “He’s a nice young man, typical Eagle Scout, it takes special kid and a lot of work to earn those badges.”
Helms said he had some help, but he led the project, a requirement of the Eagle Scout qualification. A member of Boones Mill Troop 129, Helms said he had always wanted to earn his rank as an Eagle Scout.
“It’s very hard to do, only 1% of Scouts become Eagle Scouts,” Helms said. “I have been a Scout since kindergarten. It teaches you great values and how to be a good citizen and care about your community.”
The Boones Mill community means a lot to Helms, he said, explaining his family has been in the town since the late 1800s. His father, Steve Helms, was also a Boy Scout growing up.
In his spare time, Helms said he also enjoys playing bluegrass music and hopes that when the train depot gets the deck built onto it — a project Smith said he hopes is complete by fall — that he will get to entertain townsfolk with music. Helms also plans to perform at the Apple Festival, which is still scheduled for September despite other large events being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Smith said the depot was also the beneficiary of another Eagle Scout project in 2015, when then 13-year-old Nathan Hodges painted the depot for his project.
The depot used to sit on Norfolk Southern railway property about 200 yards from where it is now. The railway wanted the depot moved, saying it was an obstruction to the trains, and had a deadline to demolish it in the fall of 2014. The town saved the depot and moved it just two days before the demolition was to take place.
The 1946 caboose that sits just down from where the depot is now, is expected to be moved in the coming weeks to sit alongside the depot.
