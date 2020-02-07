From STAFF REPORTS
A Boones Mill resident was unharmed after two outbuildings on his property completely burned Tuesday.
Franklin County Fire Marshal Jay Mason said Boones Mill Fire Department received a call at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 4 and found a fully involved structure fire in the 300 block of Murray Knob Road.
He said the owner was home at the time of the fire and credited Boones Mill Fire Department for a quick response.
“There was a garage and a storage shed on fire, and both were located very close to the house,” Mason said. “It could have gotten really bad.”
Mason said the house sustained some minor damage to the siding but the first crews to arrive were able to get water on the house and keep it from also becoming fully involved.
While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Mason said the buildings did contain a tractor and some other equipment that may have been responsible for explosive sounds neighbors reported hearing during the blaze.
The fire took 35 minutes to be contained and because of the location tankers had to shuttle water to the fire. Rocky Mount Fire Department, Callaway Fire Department, Franklin County Public Safety and Roanoke County Fire Department all assisted Boones Mill Fire Department to extinguish the fire.
The garage and shed are total losses, but Mason said he did not have a value on the damage yet. No injuries were reported.
