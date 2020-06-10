A barn in Boones Mill was a total loss after a fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike, on June 4.
Fire crews from Boones Mill, Burnt Chimney, Scruggs, Hardy and Roanoke County fire departments, as well as Franklin County Public Safety responded to the 800 block of Charlie Road for reports of a fire around 2:15 p.m. They battled the barn fire until about 7:30 p.m., according to Andy Pendleton, assistant fire marshal.
He said the barn contained hay, which makes a fire difficult to put out. There was also equipment in the barn, but it wasn’t immediately clear what the value of the barn and equipment was.
Pendleton said he could not confirm the fire was caused by a lightning strike, but that the National Weather Service did confirm reports of lighting in the area at that time.
An investigation is pending.
