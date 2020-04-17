Boones Mill Town Council joined other localities in adopting an emergency resolution due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. The resolution will allow the council to hold future meetings online while large gatherings are prohibited.
With the resolution approved, Boones Mill Town Council is expecting to hold meetings until at least June using the Zoom platform. Council members will be able to connect online from their homes with it.
Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick III said council members are expected to try out the new format at a work session on April 28. With the exception of being online, the meeting will take place just like any other regularly scheduled meeting.
The town will provide the public information on the meetings and how to access them at least three days in advance, Fitzpatrick said. The information will be posted on the town’s website and on Facebook.
Fitzpatrick said the public can join the meetings and address the board the same as in-person meetings. Those watching can speak to the board during each meeting’s public comment period.
More information on the changes can be found on the Coronavirus Resource Page at townofboonesmill.org.
