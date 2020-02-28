Boones Mill Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick delivered the inaugural State of the Town Address on Tuesday night.
The recurring theme of the address is “progress surrounds us” as Fitzpatrick outlined the town’s accomplishments such as debt reduction, water/sewer improvements, the recently launched updated town website, improvements to the train depot and plans for a town code to be adopted, as well as a wayfinding plan for the town among other items.
Boones Mill established a new relationship with the Western Virginia Water Authority by contracting WVWA to take over daily operation and management of the town’s water system.
“(WVWA) has made great strides returning the water and sewer system to its designed operating capacity,” Fitzpatrick said. “Council and staff have received numerous comments on how much better the quality of water is and that it’s more dependable than in years past.”
He said the town installed a water system interconnect, which connects the town’s water system to WVWA’s system for use during major fire events and natural disasters. Fitzpatrick explained the interconnect has lowered fire insurance rates for businesses and residents alike.
Also a result of WVWA’s involvement, the town’s water and sewer system has been mapped digitally and is available online. Approximately two-thirds of the old hard copy map files the town once had were destroyed. The new digital mapping will ensure the system information is available for years to come and pinpoints the locations of sewer lines, water lines, fire hydrants and manholes.
Fitzpatrick said the town is now in full compliance with state wastewater regulations. After being the recipient of various wastewater-related violations in past years, the town is back in full compliance as a result of the authority managing the system. Four major sewer line collapses have been repaired reducing storm water inflow to the system. This, in turn, has reduced chemical treatment costs, as well as electrical costs, since the lift station pumps are not running constantly.
The town reduced its debt by more than $600,000 during the past two years, and was able to do so by the sale of two town-owned properties. The funds made it possible to pay off two lines of credit and eliminate payments for a nearly $41,000 tractor purchase.
Fitzpatrick also gave updates on public safety efforts, the train depot and Boones Mill Marketplace.
Looking ahead, the town plans to adopt its first charter or town code of ordinances by mid-year with the goal of making it easier for citizens to understand and access town laws and serve as a foundation for enforcement. Officials also seek to continue reducing the town’s debt and overcome resistance to change.
“Boones Mill’s future will be set by those coming together to build community and create opportunity, not by those who are out to destroy it,” Fitpatrick said.
The town seeks to increase community involvement and is planning a series of open meetings for residents to bring their ideas and thoughts before council members.
“Your input matters,” Fitzpatrick said in his closing remarks. “Council and staff want to hear from you.” Your ideas and willingness to work with Town Council and staff are critical to our future. As a team, together everyone achieves more and allows progress to surround us.”
To view the state of the town address visit www.townofboonesmill.org/2020-state-of-the-town-address.
