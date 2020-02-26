A body was discovered during the search for a missing Franklin County man on Sunday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Keith Bentford Perdue, 56, was reported missing by a family member on Valentine’s Day. He was last seen at Walmart in Rocky Mount on Feb. 2, which video surveillance from the store confirmed.
On Sunday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Public Safety, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Rocky Mount Police Department continued the search for Perdue.
Around 3:30 p.m., they found the body of a deceased man in a wooded area leading down to a creek near Perdue’s home on Muddy Fork Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Authorities made a “preliminary identification” of the body. Identification cards inside the deceased man’s clothes indicated it was Perdue, the release stated.
No foul play is suspected, pending an assessment by the medical examiner, according to the release.
The presence of law enforcement and crime scene vehicles alerted a passerby to call the sheriff’s office. The passerby, who was unidentified by deputies, said he assisted Perdue by taking him home after a vehicle accident “weeks ago.” According to a Feb. 24 news release by FCSO, the passerby said Perdue did not show any signs of impairment or injuries from the accident.
