The bodies found inside a submerged vehicle at Smith Mountain Lake Saturday night have been identified as those of two missing women out of Rockbridge County and Buena Vista.
According to an April 27 press release from Buena Vista Police Department, the women were identified as Jacquelyn "Bridgett" Clark, 42, and Mary "Becky" Williams, 40, who were last seen just before midnight on April 18 in Buena Vista.
Clark and Williams were reported missing after failing to arrive at a residence in the Webster Road area of Glade Hill on April 19.
According to Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a 2013 dark blue Ford Explorer was recovered from Smith Mountain Lake in the 5000 block of Webster Road in Glade Hill at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Other agencies helping in the recovery included Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, Smith Mountain Lake Fire and Rescue and Franklin County Public Safety.
The investigation is ongoing.
