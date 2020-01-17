By STACEY HAIRSTON
Talented young musicians stand a chance to win money toward college tuition by competing in the James A. Bland Memorial Music Scholarship Contest.
The local competition will be Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m. at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church.
Tom Scott, Bland Music Scholarship chairman for the Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club, has organized the local level of the competition for 15 years.
“So far,” he said, “only two applications have been turned in to me.”
Scott said nerves may play a part in the decline in participation.
“It does take a lot to get up on that stage and perform in front of a crowd,” he said. “I am hoping for many more applicants for this year’s competition.”
The annual contest was started in 1948 by the Lions Clubs of Virginia. It is named after Bland, a popular African-American composer of the 1800s who wrote the former state song “Carry Me Back to Old Virginny.”
Last year, there were just three or four local contestants, Scott said. “We usually have between five and 10.”
Local winners will be awarded $50 each for first place in vocals and instrumentals. The second place prize is $25 for each category and third place winners will receive $10 each.
Each musical piece must be memorized and be less than eight minutes in length.
The deadline to apply for the local contest is Saturday, Feb. 22.
The top local winners will advance to the regional competition to be held in Roanoke in April.
The state competition is set for May 15 in Chesapeake, where the top 12 competitors will vie for the first-place prize of $2,500. Second-place winners will receive $2,000. The prize for third place is $1,500. Fourth, fifth and sixth-place winners will receive $1,000 each.
“There will be a prize for everyone competing at the state level,” Scott said. “Each participant will get some kind of prize. There are many exceptional kids who have gone on to win themselves some money and some notoriety, as well.”
Three years ago, Franklin County student Naomi Daniels won the state competition in the vocal division.
“This competition gives good practice in front of a crowd, teaches students how to have poise, provides money for school and gives exposure to being on a stage,” Scott said.
Students from elementary to high school age are invited to apply.
For an application or more information, call Scott at 488-5574.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.