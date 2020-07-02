The Free Clinic of Franklin County at Bernard Healthcare Center is now testing the uninsured for coronavirus by appointment only on Monday and Thursday mornings.
The nasal swab test identifies a current viral infection. It does not test for antibodies from an earlier infection. Results are expected back in three to four days.
“We are asking all patients to make an appointment so we can be prepared for their visit,” said Ellen Holland, executive director. “It takes several minutes for staff to put on protective equipment and prepare the kit. A nasal swab will be taken outside in the parking lot, so patients remain in their vehicle. A nurse practitioner will also evaluate and counsel each patient.”
New patients can register by phone when the appointment is made. Visit fees are on a sliding scale, depending on income, starting at $5.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who might have coronavirus stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days after exposure. Most people will recover in a few weeks without seeing a doctor. For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/covid19.
