Local schools and health care providers are making every effort to stay in front of the fast-spreading coronavirus (COVID-19) by putting plans in place should it reach Virginia and Franklin County.
“Franklin County Public Schools is closely monitoring the health crisis in China and globally associated with novel coronavirus infections, as well as any impact it may have locally,” Superintendent Mark Church said in a recent mass email to families. “When a new disease is circulating, it is natural for people to be concerned and to ask what they can do to protect themselves and their families. If the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, FCPS will work with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), Public Safety and other health authorities to implement any necessary course of action.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 is a virus, spread from person to person or from contact with infected surfaces, that causes flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. Reported illnesses can range from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County or in Virginia, and the CDC considers risk to the U.S. public low at this time.
There are currently no vaccines available to prevent novel coronavirus infections, but the CDC and the VDH suggest several preventive steps to avoid contracting the virus, as well as the common cold and flu.
Steps include washing hands often with soap and water, using hand sanitizer, avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, and avoiding contact with people who are sick.
“Stay home from work or school when you are sick with flu-like symptoms,” Church said. “And cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.”
Ferrum College currently has no students studying abroad but reminded students and faculty as they travel for Spring Break, to follow the CDC and VDH to stay up to date and to practice general flu prevention such as washing hands, avoid sharing anything that has come in contact with saliva and to get adequate sleep and eat well-balanced meals to ensure a healthy immune system.
A planned trip for Ferrum College alumni this summer to Italy is still scheduled but college officials saythey will continue to monitor the situation.
Carilion Clinic is also preparing for the spread of COVID-19 with new precautions for patients visiting hospitals and clinics with flu-like symptoms.
“Our top priority is the safety of patients, staff and our community,” said Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie, medical director of Carilion Infection Prevention and Control. “As always, we are working closely with partners in our local health departments, VDH and the CDC to monitor and prepare for any potential COVID-19 patients in our region.”
In an effort to be proactive, Baffoe-Bonnie said Carilion recently enacted enhanced screening procedures to include a travel questionnaire similar to those used during previous travel-related outbreaks. The questionnaire includesa specific questions about travel to affected areas by the patient and/or people close to them in the weeks preceding their symptoms.
Face masks are also provided for patients who have a fever and/or certain symptoms such as a cough or difficulty breathing, Baffoe-Bonnie added.
“Should a patient screen positive based on the previous criteria, we have set protocols in place to manage care safely and effectively for that patient and staff, all the while keeping local health authorities in the loop,” he said.
Carilion has also activated an incident management team to head coronavirus preparations, according to Hannah Curtis with Carilion’s Marketing and Communications team.
“The team’s goal is to monitor coronavirus in real-time, forecasting the needs of employees, patients, visitors and all of the communities that Carilion serves,” Curtis said. “This incident management structure – which is standard for Carilion emergency management – brings a multi-disciplinary team of leaders together to regularly collaborate and plan.”
In addition to transparent communications and public education, Curtis said the team is responsible for limiting and preventing employee, patient and visitor exposure, protecting Carilion employees and facilities and making sure systems are in place to care for patients who present with coronavirus symptoms.
“The situation is fluid, and incident management will continue to monitor and address needs as they evolve,” Curtis said.
For updates, current safety recommendations and more information, visit www.cdc.gov, www.vdh.virginia.gov or carilionclinicliving.org.
