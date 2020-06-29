Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Providence Church Road home in Ferrum for a report of an armed robbery Monday, just before 11:30 a.m.
Details on what occurred have not been released yet, but FCSO confirmed the robbery occurred outside of a residence.
The person suspected of committing the robbery is described as a white man, possibly brown hair, approximately 6 feet tall, and was wearing a short sleeve shirt, shorts and a handkerchief style mask. FCSO says the suspect fled on foot but could have had vehicle nearby. The suspect is expected to be armed.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 483-3000.
Check back with The Franklin News Post for more as more details become available.
