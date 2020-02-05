By JASON DUNOVANT
Two sisters are the latest BigWigs raising money to fight breast cancer on behalf of the Virginia Blue Ridge affiliate of the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Designer Solutions owner Miranda Dudley and Dana Montgomery, a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices SML Real Estate realtor, who is Dudley’s sister, have been fundraising for the past few weeks as the newest corporate and community leaders tasked with raising money for cancer research as part of the BigWigs campaign.
“It’s been fun,” Dudley said of her and Montgomery’s time as BigWigs. The pair has been spotted around the area wearing bright pink wigs — a trademark of a BigWig.
Dudley and Montgomery know the impact breast cancer can have on a family. They are participating in the fundraiser in honor of their aunt who is a breast cancer survivor, as well as other friends who have been affected by the disease.
The duo was nominated last year by Andrea Fansler, who raised more than $2,000 as a BigWig. Dudley and Montgomery have a similar goal, $2,200, to reach before the Feb. 15 deadline. They reached their goal but are still fundraising.
To get them to their goal, they have planned two fundraisers. On Feb. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m., they will host an event with games and a 50/50 raffle at The Copper Kettle Co. restaurant at Lakewatch. A second fundraiser is planned for Feb. 9 at Hot Shots near Westlake Corner from 2 to 4 p.m. Local musicians Tate Tuck and Jerry Wimmer will perform. The $5 cover charge and all proceeds will go to the BigWigs campaign.
