Submitted by Carla Laseter
Roanoke Valley Gives Day, March 18, is an important day for Lake Christian Ministries and the effort to eradicate poverty in the Smith Mountain Lake area. The online giving initiative is designed to inspire and grow philanthropy in the region and seeks to raise funds among approximately 150 charitable organizations.
LCM’s goal is to raise at least $50,000 to support the organization’s programs and services that impact poverty in the community.
“RVG Day has become one of our most important fundraising opportunities,” said LCM Executive Director Jane Winters. “This will be LCM’s fourth year with RVG, and we hope the incredible community response we saw last year will be repeated in 2020.”
Donors can go to www.rvgives.org until midnight on March 18 to make a donation.
“Last year, LCM raised nearly $54,000 on RVG Day, including matching funds and bonuses from the sponsor of the overall event. To repeat that success, we need everyone who gave last year and then some to make donations during the RVG giving period, now through March 18,” Winters said.
SML charities that are participating in RVG Day will host a free event March 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Franklin County Family YMCA SML location at 293 Firstwatch Drive in Moneta. The event will include food, performances, games, door prizes and more.
Volunteers representing local nonprofits will be there to help with online giving.
