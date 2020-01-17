From STAFF REPORTS
The mild winter continues to prevent Franklin County from seeing any real snow accumulation, and this weekend likely will be no exception.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a slight chance of snow with increasing clouds after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
Rain and snow are forecast for Saturday, possibly mixed with freezing rain before noon, with it all turning to rain in the afternoon as the high temperature will reach 43 degrees. Wind gusts are expected to reach around 30 mph with sustained winds out of the south between 6 and 13 mph.
Little or no ice accumulation is expected.
New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.
There is an 80% chance of precipitation that will continue into Saturday night with rain likely before 8 p.m.
Sunday’s high temperature is expected to reach 42 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.