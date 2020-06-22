From STAFF REPORTS
Boones Mill Apple Festival Committee announced Monday that the Apple Festival is canceled for 2020.
“The decision did not come lightly and was made in the interest of public safety,” the announcement said. “Guidance from state and local officials relating to the novel coronavirus and the current state of affairs across the country helped the committee to make this decision.”
In lieu of the large gathering, the committee is planning to have a “virtual” Apple Festival to show appreciation to the community and still be able to offer advertising for the approximately 100 vendors who attend the festival each year.
The committee said the festival is scheduled to return next year, with the date of Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
The Apple Festival joins a list of large events in Franklin County that have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, including the Independence Day Festival, Franklin County Agricultural Fair, Blue Ridge Folklife Festival, Antique Farm Days and Strawberry Festival. No official word yet on Warren Street Festival activities or Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival.
