Members of the Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society participated in the Roanoke Boat Show this past weekend. This year, the chapter displayed two recently restored outboard wooden boats. Chapter members Steve and Diane Rutigliano displayed their 1959 16.5-foot Lyman (top) and Ray and Lucy Head displayed their 1956 14.5-foot Penn Yan outboard. Information about the club is available at www.woodenboats.net.
Sign up to receive our daily newsletters and get special offers delivered right to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.