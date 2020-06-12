Rocky Mount motorists may experience some delays getting around town later this summer as the town prepares to make repairs to Angle Bridge.
The bridge, which carries North Main Street over the Norfolk Southern Railway near Franklin Street, is one of the highest traveled areas in the town, according to Assistant Town Manager Matt Hankins.
The bridge, he said, is due for maintenance, which will extend its life.
“It’s about the condition rating, which is not deficient, but we don’t want to wait and let it get that way,” Hankins said.
Town Council voted Monday to award the project to low bidder Burleigh Construction, which came in at $692,616 for the construction. The town also received a bid from Landford Brothers of $981,000.
The total cost of the project, which will include some re-decking, concrete work and inspection of the girders, is a little more than $1.1 million when engineering costs, railroad flagging and contingency costs are factored in.
Hankins said the chain link fence will also be replaced with a “more decorative” guard rail and other safety improvements.
The project is expected to take around five months to complete with working beginning in July. Plans call for one travel lane to remain open each direction throughout the construction process. School buses use that route to transfer students from the middle school to the high school when school is in session. Hankins said the town will work with the school division to potentially detour the buses around the construction area by utilizing U.S. 220.
Funding for the project, would partially come from the remaining VDOT funds for the Pigg River Bridge project, which totals $590,200, while the remaining balance of $528,500 would come from town funds.
Town Manager James Ervin said staff recommends using debt to pay for the construction because of the lean year with capital expenditures. If the town opts in favor of a bond issue, the town may also lump in some other public works capital projects including replacing a 20-year old mower, a seamless pavement repair unit and asphalt hot box, a dual axle dump and replacing a pick-up truck that had an electrical fire this month. The total costs of these items would amount to $415,000.
If council chooses to bond the issue out, in addition to spreading payments out for 10-15 years, the town could also all of its unallocated VDOT maintenance funds for FY 2021 for other projects, including traffic signal projects and paving while asphalt prices are generally lower due to lower petroleum demand, according to the memo sent to council members.
Mayor Steven Angle asked the finance committee to review the funding options for the project which include bonding the project out, using town fund balance. Council will review options at its next meeting July 13.
Council also received a rundown on its economic programs to help local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the town launched its 3 To Go initiative, during which two $3 coupons were included in the monthly water bills sent to each of the town’s 6,000 water customers, to use at any of the 19 participating restaurants. Beth Campos, the town’s cultural and economic development director, said 1,256 coupons were turned in for a total of $3,768 to be given back to town restaurants.
The town also worked with Full Armor Apparel on the Resilient Rocky Mount T-shirt program. Shirts were sold for $20 each with $10 from each shirt sold going to the customer’s local business of choice. Campos said 297 shirts were sold for a total of $2,970 raised for 28 businesses. Full Armor, which was also impacted by the COVID-19 closures and cancellation of sports, was able to meet 18 business owners he had not done business with before and met 68 new customers due to the program.
“This project is a great example of how we can partner with private businesses to meet a goal that benefits our entire community,” Campos said.
The town also helped provide meals for those in need with its Rocky Mount Cares Dinner program. The goal of the program was also to provide some relief to restaurant workers by providing work. The program ran on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, for two weeks from April 27 through May 8. Three participating restaurants — Ippy’s, Buddy’s BBQ and The Early Inn — worked to provide meals for approximately 150 people each day of the program. The meals, provided by the eateries, were paid for by the town at a cost of approximately $8,811, which went directly to the restaurants, who in turn provided three to four staff members for each meal service.
