On June 16, the Agape Center will be back in full operation while following Virginia’s Phase 2 guidelines for limited capacity, physical distancing and heightened sanitary and disinfection practices. Clients who do not have an appointment are asked to call the Agape Center to schedule one. While low income or no income people are always welcome, it is suggested that new clients call to schedule their first visit. New volunteers also are welcome. For more information, visit www.agapecentersml.org or call 296-0609.
The Agape Center at Smith Mountain Lake provides mentoring, food, clothing, household goods and more to those in the community who need help through difficult times. More than 300 volunteers serve an average of 2,500 individuals per month from Bedford and Franklin counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.