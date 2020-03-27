From STAFF REPORTS
Town elections are scheduled to take place May 5, and the Virginia Department of Elections is encouraging voters to protect their health by voting absentee during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 28 at 5 p.m. Voters may choose reason 2A, “My disability or illness,” for absentee voting in May due to the pandemic. Voters should submit their requests as soon as possible to get their ballots returned in time for the election, according to VDOE.
Ballots may be requested online, by email or fax. For more information on how to request a ballot, visit www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting.
The deadline to register to vote or update existing registration is Monday, April 13.
In the Town of Boones Mill, Mayor Ben Flora’s seat is open, and Flora is not running for reelection. The seat is uncontested by candidate Victor Conner.
Boones Mill Town Council has three positions up for grabs, including those of Dale Fisher, Sarah Eames and Keith Chrisman. All three incumbents are running for reelection and are being challenged by Patricia Hogan and T.C. “Christy” Hogan.
In Rocky Mount, current Vice Mayor Billie Stockton, Mark Newbill and Greg Walker’s seats are up for grabs. Stockton is running for reelection as is Newbill. The council seats are being challenged by Tyler Lee and David Clements. Walker is not running for reelection.
