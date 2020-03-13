In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Franklin County Public Schools will be closed for the next two weeks.
Officials with the school division confirmed that there would be no elementary or secondary instruction starting Monday, March 16 just before county schools dismissed for the weekend at their regular time Friday.
The local division is following an directive issued by Gov. Ralph Northam Friday afternoon ordering the closure of all elementary and secondary schools (K-12) in Virginia.
The start of Franklin County's spring sports seasons was altered earlier Friday when the Virginia High School League (VHSL) announced that it was delaying the start of the campaign statewide by two weeks.
The scheduled start date for regular-season games moves from this Monday to Monday, March 30, according to a press release from the VHSL.
This change interrupts the local middle school sports campaign which began Monday, March 2.
FCHS and Benjamin Franklin Middle School officials informed their coaches that their teams can continue to practice. The VHSL said decisions on practices during the two-week hiatus are to be decided by local school divisions.
Games not played because of the delay or because teams are not permitted to travel by their school divisions will not count as forfeits, the VHSL said.
