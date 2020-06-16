The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering over weekend at a Rocky Mount business, according to a news release from Sgt. Megan Patterson.
The sheriff’s office reported that a white male entered the Exchange Milling Co. at 1380 Franklin St. around 10 p.m. on June 13 or 14; however, photos shared by the FCSO appeared to show two different males. “We aren’t sure if it is two different people or if there was a clothing removal/addition somewhere during the process,” Patterson said. “It could be one or two.”
More than $6,600 worth of items was reported stolen, Patterson said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 483-3000.
