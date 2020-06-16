Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTH CENTRAL CHARLOTTE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHWESTERN CAMPBELL COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHERN PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... HALIFAX COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHWESTERN BEDFORD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 215 PM EDT. * AT 817 AM EDT, SPOTTERS AND AUTOMATED GAGES HAVE REPORTED 1.5 TO OVER 3.0 INCHES OF RAIN IN THE PAST 24 HOURS...AND RADAR SHOWS ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED TO REMAIN OVER THE REGION FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS. SOME MINOR FLOODING HAS ALREADY BEEN REPORTED NEAR SOUTH BOSTON AND ADDITIONAL FLOODING IS EXPECTED. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... SOUTH BOSTON... ALTAVISTA... HALIFAX... HURT... CHATHAM... GRETNA... AND HUDDLESTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&