From STAFF REPORTS
Six $1,000 scholarships have been awarded by the Bobby Scruggs Charitable Foundation to area high school graduates for 2020.
The scholarships, which memorialize long-time NASCAR official and Roanoke resident James R. (Bobby) Scruggs, are awarded to students pursuing careers in motorsports and related industries, as well as to interns working for Motor Racing Outreach and Wake Forest University Research Center. Scruggs died in 2005 after a 13-year battle with cancer.
This year’s scholarship winners include:
Jenna L. Bostic, a graduate of Craig County High School, who will attend Virginia Western Community College and Liberty University to study aviation.
Elijah R. Boyd, a graduate of Franklin County High School, who will attend UVA Wise to study computer science.
Lauren F. Craddock, a graduate of Craig County High School, who will attend Radford University to study math and engineering.
Wesley R.P. Miller, a graduate of Magna Vista High School, who will attend Universal Technical Institute to study motorsports.
Victoria D. Pritchett, a graduate of Magna Vista High School, who will attend Virginia Tech to study engineering.
Cami Parsons, a MRO intern for 2019 and a rising junior at the University of North Carolina. She is the daughter of former NASCAR driver Phil Parsons.
Since its inception, the foundation has awarded 115 scholarships to students at 26 high schools in Southwest Virginia. It also has supported 15 interns for MRO Children’s Ministry.
For more information, visit bsmfoundation.org or contact Jackie Scruggs Taylor at 525-5555.
