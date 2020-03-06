From STAFF REPORTS
James “Tyler” Lee announced he is running for Rocky Mount Town Council in the upcoming May 5 election.
Lee is a Tennessee native and a graduate of Ferrum College with a bachelor’s degree in health science. In addition to serving as the tennis team’s captain while at Ferrum, Lee served on the Student Government Association and was named the youngest executive board member ever in the country for the United Way.
Lee has worked at Carilion Clinic for a little more than five years. He works within the Community Health and Outreach department as a Community Health Care Outreach Analyst. He assisted in the implementation of programs and initiatives, including the Health Efficiency Navigation Initiative (HENI Project) and CharityTracker software.
In addition to voluntarily serving on local nonprofit boards, Lee volunteers at Rocky Mount Fire Department as its public relations officer.
Lee and his wife, Franklin County native, Julie Kingery Lee, a realtor with RE/MAX Mountain to Lake Realty, reside in Rocky Mount.
One of Lee’s main goals includes working with town planners to make the town an attractive and vibrant center for businesses, education and recreational activities, while maintaining its hometown feel.
