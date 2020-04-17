Local farmers and vendors for the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market have taken a hit this year as the novel coronavirus arrived right at the start of peak farming season.
“This has been an interesting time,” said Liz Brooks with Wild Hare Farm in Ferrum. “The virus hit right in the middle of spring rush. We’ve definitely had to think outside the box lately.”
According to the market’s manager Paul Cauley, farmers’ markets are allowed to remain open in Virginia provided they restrict occupancy to not more than 10 customers at a given time in the market. That number does not include the vendors themselves.
“We have submitted letters to the governor, the secretary of agriculture and the commissioners of agriculture and health requesting that farmers’ markets be considered essential infrastructure for food access and remain open,” Cauley said in a statement on the local farmers’ market Facebook page. “They are discussing the situation and will follow up with us once they have determined how to proceed. The Secretary of Agriculture, VDACS, and VDH (Virginia Department of Health) are working with us and have been from the beginning. They are very aware of our concerns and are doing what they can to serve the farmers’ market community and keep everyone safe.”
Currently, the Rocky Mount market is closed, but several vendors are still making deliveries by curbside.
“Our original plan was to limit our vendors to 10 in order to comply with the original gathering order set in place by the governor,” Cauley said. “But, once the governor announced the stay-at-home order, and we saw the outlook for the upcoming weeks, we decided to close the farmers’ market through the month of April.”
Cauley, who is also a vendor from Briar Mountain Farm, sells goat’s milk soaps and lotions. He said the current situation with the spreading virus has cost him and other farm vendors their annual festivals, fairs and craft shows.
“It’s been tough, but we are trying to be creative and still serve our community,” he said.
The annual grand opening of the farmers’ market was set for last week.
“It’s typically a huge weekend,” Cauley said. “Last year, 600 to 800 people attended. We technically haven’t lost any vendors and our table spots are all filled, but most vendors are waiting until the restrictions are lifted to resume regular business. For now, we are encouraging people to reach out to their favorite vendors to purchase the products they love and to support them during this time.”
A list of vendors, their phone numbers, websites and pickup times has been posted on the Town of Rocky Mount website at www.rockymountva.org.
“For everyone’s safety our vendors will be allowing pickup orders at the market near their vehicles,” Cauley said. “We are adjusting with fewer vendors as we are limiting it to no more than five vendors at any given time for pickups. They will be spaced throughout the parking lot instead of under the shelter.”
Cauley recommends paying with a credit card or bringing exact change to limit the handling of money.
“So far, we’ve had a really good response with pre-orders through our website,” Brooks said. “The community has been really supportive, and we are very grateful for the Franklin County community.”
More information and vendor pickup times can be found on the market’s Facebook page at Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market.
