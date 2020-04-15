Knowing that children were missing traditional Easter egg hunt celebrations because of social distancing restrictions, Franklin County Parks and Recreation offered home visits by the Easter bunny. On April 10, the department posted to Facebook that the Easter bunny would visit 20 children’s homes and hide eggs in their yards; however, more than 130 requests came in. The Easter bunny had time to visit 57 children and delivered around 900 eggs throughout the county. In addition, the Easter bunny stopped at Franklin Health and Rehab on Saturday to wave to the residents.
