Drive-by hopping
A team from Rocky Mount Church of God visited 127 children last weekend, helping to bring the joy of Easter to those stuck inside. The team that included Ashley Rutter and Mr. Henry Cotton (Rutter’s son, Isaiah) spent two days spreading baskets of treats and the good news of Easter and Christ’s resurrection to the porches of excited children from their church and throughout their neighborhood.

