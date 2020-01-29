From STAFF REPORTS
Starting Feb. 15, property owners and contractors are banned for four months from dredging and excavating at Smith Mountain and Leesville lakes due to fish spawning, according to a news release from Appalachian Power.
The policy is necessary to support fish population growth, including sunfish, catfish and variations of bass, said Dan Wilson, a fisheries biologist with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
“The four-month ban helps protect key spawning areas that are in shallow water, where most dredging takes place,” Wilson said. “Spawning temperatures vary among species, and there are several spawning stages — site selection, active spawning and rearing — that encompass a fairly long period.” Companies constructing docks after Feb. 15 are required avoid largemouth bass nesting sites. The restriction also includes pile driving, the release said. Dredging and excavating may resume after June 15. Anyone planning to dredge before the four-month ban must contact Appalachian Power no later than Jan. 31, the release said.
“Contacting us prior to the end of the month gives us enough time to get out to the property and sign off on the work before the prohibited time starts,” said Neil Holthouser of Appalachian Power’s shoreline management group. ”We ask that property owners who do miss the deadline still submit the required documents with the intentions of dredging in mid-June.”
When considering dredging at Smith Mountain or Leesville lakes, shoreline property owners and contractors should consider the following requirements:
n Only accumulated sediment may be dredged; the original lake bottom cannot be disturbed. Dredging or excavation of designated wetlands areas is prohibited.
n Dredging or excavation involving more than 25 cubic yards of sediment requires filing a joint application with Appalachian Power and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
n Dredging or excavation involving less than 25 cubic yards of sediment may be allowed under the USACE Nationwide Permit 19, provided certain conditions are met.
n Appalachian Power requires that property owners who are considering dredging less than 25 cubic yards of sediment contact them a minimum of 10 working days before the planned dredging to determine if the project meets the requirements of the shoreline management plan.
For questions about the plan, call 985-2579 or email Neil Holthouser at nholthouser@aep.com. To contact the USACE, call 344-1409. More information is available at www.smithmountainproject.com.
