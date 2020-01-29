From STAFF REPORTS
A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a vehicle Jan. 18 on U.S. 220 in Boones Mill for a missing front license plate and the registration displayed not belonging to the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found approximately 100 small bags containing powder residue, multiple syringes and a set of digital scales. A field test kit conducted on the powder residue in one of the bags tested positive for heroin. The owner of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Wirtz man, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I or II controlled substance. The man was released later that day on a $5,000 secured bond.
