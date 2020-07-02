From STAFF REPORTS
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help with finding a suspect related to an armed robbery that was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Monday on Providence Church Road in Ferrum.
The FCSO has released photos of a vehicle captured on nearby surveillance cameras of a dark-colored Honda Pilot. The person suspected of committing the robbery was described as a white man with brown hair who was approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing a short-sleeved shirt, shorts and a handkerchief-style mask.
Additional details have not been released yet, but FCSO confirmed the robbery occurred outside a residence and that the victim was restrained by the suspect. FCSO says they believe the suspect was armed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 483-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.