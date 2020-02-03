Rocky Mount Police are looking for help in identifying a man they say is suspected of taking approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise from the local Walmart.
Police said a black man, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 210 pounds entered the grocery side of the store Jan. 30 around 4 a.m. and left through the same entrance before driving away in a blue SUV. Police said they believe the vehicle may be a mid-2000s Saturn.
If anyone has information or can identify the man in the photo they are asked to call Rocky Mount Police at 483-9275.
