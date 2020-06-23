Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY... AT 225 PM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR FERRUM, MOVING EAST AT 15 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCKY MOUNT... FERRUM... SYDNORSVILLE... AND SONTAG. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.