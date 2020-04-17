Because of concerns arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, events are being canceled or postponed. Below is a list of events The Franklin News-Post has received.
April 18
Carilion Hospice of Franklin County’s Hotrods for Hospice Car Show has been canceled.
Booker T. Washington National Monument’s ninth annual Legacy Dinner has been canceled.
The Piedmont Quarterly Conference Banquet scheduled for April 18 has been rescheduled for July 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Holiday Inn, Roanoke. Any questions, contact Shirley at 420-2663 or Arlene at 814-7428.
April 20
The Moneta Lions Club’s 20th annual golf fundraiser at Mariners Landing in Huddleston will be rescheduled at a later date.
April 23
Martin Sexton at the Harvester has been rescheduled for Nov. 12.
April 24
The Ladies Night scheduled at Capps Home Building Center has been canceled.
April 24-26
Smith Mountain Arts Council’s John Faber Memorial Photography Show and Contest has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
The Big Bass Tour at Crazy Horse Marina has been rescheduled to Oct. 23 through 25.
April 25
The Osprey 10k-5k Run/Walk is rescheduled to Oct. 10.
The Robbie Fulks show has been canceled. All tickets have been refunded.
April 27
Melissa Etheridge at The Harvester has been postponed until Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.
April 29
Moneta Garden Club Fashion Show Luncheon has been canceled.
Christopher Cross at the Harvester has been rescheduled for July 19 at 8 p.m.
May 1
The Steel Woods’ concert at The Harvester has been rescheduled for Oct. 18.
Cruz Contreras and Stephanie Owens has been rescheduled for June 11.
May 8
The Christmas Joy Golf Tournament, hosted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, has been postponed to October. No specific date has been announced.
May 15-16
The 2020 Tom Maynard Memorial Poker Run is postponed to a later date.
The “Tour 1987” w/ Michael Sweet and Tony Harnell at The Harvester is rescheduled for Sept. 26.
John Berry at The Harvester is rescheduled for Sept. 22.
The first annual Kite Festival at the Westlake Towne Center has been postponed until Oct. 3
May 15-17
Franklin County Ramble Weekend is canceled.
June 23
Brian Culbertson at The Harvester has been rescheduled for June 22, 2021.
Closures
All community activities scheduled at the Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital’s Medical Office Building have been canceled.
Booker T. Washington National Monument is closed.
Locations of the Franklin County Public Library — both Westlake and Rocky Mount — are closed and all meeting room reservations and events have been canceled until further notice.
The Essig Center is closed until further notice. All reservations will be rescheduled or given a refund.
Franklin County Parks and Recreation has suspended all athletics and programs until further notice.
Non-essential medical transportation via Franklin County Parks and Recreation for senior services are suspended until further notice.
Parks remain open, but all playgrounds and bathrooms are closed. Impacted shelter reservations will be rescheduled or given a refund. No additional reservations will be permitted until further notice.
Purrfect Treasures will be closed until June 10.
The Smith Mountain Lake Visitor Center is closed.
Organized events for Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake clean-up have been canceled.
Blue Ridge Institute and Museum is closed.
Rocky Mount Natural Foods is adjusting store hours: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Special orders are still available.
The lobbies of STEP, Inc. are closed to the public. Services are still available by calling 483-5142.
