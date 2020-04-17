When Pastor Jerry Naff began leading the congregation at Boones Mill Church of the Brethren last September, he brought with him some creative ideas for sharing the stories of Easter and Christmas.
For several weeks leading up to Christmas, Naff and church members put out and moved around a progression of scenes depicting the birth of Christ. The display was well-received by the community as evidenced by the number of appreciative emails and phone calls the church received.
Naff recalled the decision to have an Easter story presented in a similar fashion. During a church board meeting after Christmas, members told Naff, “You’ve kind of engineered it up to this point. We’re willing to let you try it again.”
The first scene for the season of Lent featured Jesus teaching the disciples at the Sermon on the Mount. The following week, Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey. The third week’s scene featured Jesus praying in the Garden of Gethsemane. After that, Roman soldiers were scourging Jesus at the whipping post.
For the week before Easter, Jesus carried his cross to Golgotha before being placed on it between crosses of two thieves. On Easter, and with the soldiers nearby, Jesus was presented off the cross and resurrected.
As Naff and church members set up the Easter story display, passersby stopped to express their appreciation.
“I’m blessed to have time to work with people in this ministry and to know how it has spoken to others in the community,” Naff said.
Debra Didlake of Boones Mill has watched as the displays change from week to week. “It’s just really nice for him (Naff) to use his talents to share the story of Jesus,” Didlake said. “I hope it touches people’s hearts and that they feel blessed.”
Just as the story took several weeks to develop, it will not suddenly come to an end. Instead it will be taken down in stages.
“This gives us so much longer of a time to present the story,” Naff said.
This story-telling method, Naff said, presents a “strong voice through the scenery that otherwise might not have been heard.”
Boones Mill Church of the Brethren is located on U.S. 220 North, across from the Boones Mill Volunteer Fire Department. For more information about the church, visit www.boonesmillchurch.org.
