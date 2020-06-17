The Franklin County Board of Supervisors and the Office of Economic Development recently announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2020-21 Tourism Marketing MicroGrant Program.
“We are pleased to make this program available to county residents to help showcase what makes Franklin County a destination,” said David Rotenizer, Franklin County’s director of tourism. “Tourism is an important economic engine for the community and touches so many of our businesses — directly — and indirectly.”
Since 2009, the annual economic impact from tourism has increased to more than $116 million annually based on the latest available data.
The Tourism Marketing MicroGrant Program was first launched in 2005. The intent of the program is to distribute funds to help support local tourism marketing efforts. This program is available solely through the annual efforts of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
Applications are being accepting from community groups, nonprofits and event planners who want to collaborate with the county to increase tourism opportunities. To be eligible for the program, projects must occur in Franklin County, offer creative ideas to generate new visitors to the area, tie in to the brand marketing of the county and be a one-to-one match.
Grant requests will be accepted through July 9 and applies to projects and events occurring before June 30, 2021.
Organizations that have participated in this Tourism MicroGrant Program for at least three years and have been deemed eligible for annual county external agency funding are no longer eligible for this grant program.
More information, including an application, is available at franklincountyva.gov.
